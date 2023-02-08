Zomato shares surge ahead of Oct-Dec earnings, CLSA sees 42% upside potential

Shares of Zomato surged sharply on February 8 as investors bet on hopes of improved earnings by the company ahead of the release of its quarterly results for October-December, due on February 9.

Adding to that, global research and broking firm CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets' positive growth outlook and expectations of a strong upside potential in the stock also lifted investor sentiment.

At 10.08am, shares of the food delivery company traded 6.08 percent higher at Rs 52.35 on the National Stock Exchange.

CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets raised Zomato's earnings estimates for the next two financial years by 4-8 percent due to the company's improved focus on profitability.

The broking firm also expects Zomato to continue its march towards profitability in the December quarter. On account of the bullish growth outlook, the broking firm gave a 'buy' rating to the stock along with a target price of Rs 70, which translates into an upside potential of nearly 42 percent from Tuesday's closing price. Related stories Rising before the sun, shooting for the moon: The story of every JEE aspirant

Bengaluru hotels see full occupancy, room rates triple as Aero show, G20 drive up demand

Muthoot Finance’s Rs 500-crore NCD issue opens; Should you invest? Catch all LIVE market updates here Zomato is also set to hold an earnings call with stakeholders on February 10, a day after detailing its quarterly numbers. CLSA believes that stakeholders will likely throw questions on the company's growth sustainability, while the management's commentary around addition of cities and contribution of top cities will be on investors' watchlist. Going ahead, CLSA believes the overall demand environment would be another key element to watch out for Zomato. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​

Vaibhavi Ranjan