 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

You just need common sense to make money: ICICI Prudential AMC CEO Nimesh Shah

Nickey Mirchandani
Jan 06, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

You don’t need to be a financial analyst to succeed in the markets. Just common sense, and discipline, says Shah. who feels his wife’s a better stock-picker than he

He dreamed of being an equity research analyst, but eventually landed a dream job of an obstacle remover, i.e., a CEO.

"I have held various roles in the ICICI group, and have been a CEO for the last 15 years,’’ said the CEO and Managing Director Of ICICI Prudential AMC Nimesh Shah in an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol. He held forth on his alternative career plan, favourite book, and how he manages stress, among other things.

Rapid fire round with the MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential AMC

If not CEO of a large AMC like this, what would you have been? What's your alternative career plan?

I have been with the ICICI group for 30 years, in various roles in various businesses that are very different from each other. But for the last 15 years, I have been in this role. So I have forgotten my past life, who I was, what happened 15 years ago. AMC is my space.

When I was 22, my aspiration was to be an equity research guy. From a job in equity research, I became the CEO of that company. It’s a dream run. What else would I want?