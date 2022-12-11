 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World’s top money managers see global stocks recovering in 2023

Bloomberg
Dec 11, 2022 / 06:52 AM IST

Some of the world’s biggest investors predict that stocks will see low double-digit gains next year, yet the path to a rebound won’t be a straight line.

Amid recent optimism that inflation has peaked — and that the Federal Reserve could soon start to change its tone — 71 percent of respondents in a Bloomberg News survey expect equities to rise, versus 19 percent forecasting declines.

The informal survey of 134 fund managers incorporates the views of major investors including BlackRock Inc., Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Amundi SA and was conducted between November 29 and December 7. It provides an insight into the big themes and hurdles they expect to be grappling with in 2023 after inflation, the war in Ukraine and hawkish central banks battered equity returns this year.

Last year, a similar survey predicted that aggressive policy tightening by central banks would be the biggest threat to stocks in 2022.

Here are the main points of the survey in six charts. For more on the full details of the survey, click here.

Modest Gain