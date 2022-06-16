HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Why is gold not acting as a safe haven? 

Shishir Asthana   •

As interest rates rose, gold prices began to correct, as money started moving out of gold and into bonds 

Gold, Gold prices, yellow metal, precious metal
Gold was considered to be a safe haven at the time of high market volatility, but it seems to have forgotten its role and has started falling in line with equity markets. The same is the case with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies that were made out to be the ultimate parking destination to shelter against volatile markets. But the cryptos have fallen at a much faster pace, having lost two-thirds of their value in a few months. (image) Source: Tradingview.com Gold prices behaved like...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers