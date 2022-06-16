Why is gold not acting as a safe haven? 

Gold was considered to be a safe haven at the time of high market volatility, but it seems to have forgotten its role and has started falling in line with equity markets. The same is the case with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies that were made out to be the ultimate parking destination to shelter against volatile markets. But the cryptos have fallen at a much faster pace, having lost two-thirds of their value in a few months. (image) Source: Tradingview.com Gold prices behaved like...