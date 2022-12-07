 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What is the bond market reading from the RBI policy?

Aparna Iyer
Dec 07, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST

Bond investors view the MPC as a committee high strung by inflation, reflected in the seven basis point jump of the benchmark 10-year government bond yield during Das’s address.

Until last week, bond investors were convinced the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will deliver a modest 35 basis point hike in the repo rate and signal it is done with tightening for now.

While the market got what it wanted on the rate front, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) seems in no mood to shed its discomfort with inflation although prices seem to be softening somewhat.

One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

The RBI’s MPC voted for a 35 basis point hike in the repo rate, but kept the stance unchanged, which still remains withdrawal of accommodation.

Further, Governor Shaktikanta Das stressed the point that core inflation, which excludes fuel and food prices, is a cause of worry. Core inflation, or the inflation rate after taking out food and fuel, was around 6 percent in October.

The focus on core inflation in the MPC’s statement has perhaps not been as intense as this time. “On balance, the MPC was of the view that further calibrated monetary policy action is warranted to keep inflation expectations anchored, break core inflation persistence and contain second-round effects,” the MPC said.