What does the recent correction in commodities mean for central banks?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The correction in commodity prices in the last couple of months has brought some relief to consumers as well as central banks. The moderation in commodity inflation has happened partly because of demand destruction and a slowdown in China and Europe. The resolution of supply bottlenecks has also helped. However, the likely escalation in the European energy crisis and the tightness in the oil market cap the possibility of a further moderation in inflation. We here take a close...