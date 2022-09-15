What does the credit growth figure tell us?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Record credit growth has been making headlines and the banking stocks are on fire. Not only has the bad asset picture not thrown up a negative surprise post Covid, but the earnings picture also looks solid with growth coming back and margins likely to look up in the early part of the cycle. We decided to delve deeper into the credit growth data to analyse what else is looking up. The sectoral credit growth picture, available till end of July...