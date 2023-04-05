 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street ends down as weak economic data fuels recession fears

Reuters
Apr 05, 2023 / 06:11 AM IST

All three major indexes fell as data showed U.S. job openings in February dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years, suggesting that the labor market was cooling, while factory orders fell for a second straight month.

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday after evidence of a cooling economy exacerbated worries that the Federal Reserve's campaign to rein in decades-high inflation may cause a deep downturn.

Data on Monday had also pointed to weakening U.S. manufacturing activity.

"The number of job openings has decreased, which makes people worry that hiring is going too slow, and that will be bad for the economy. That feeds into recessionary fears," said Sal Bruno, Chief Investment Officer at IndexIQ in New York.