Trader's Mela 2023: Sentiment seen cautiously optimistic this week

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 06, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST

Most traders pegged a resistance at 17,800 points followed by 18,000, but expect the upside to be gradual, filled with bouts of small corrections.

The recent rebound in the market following eight sessions of losses has sparked some optimism. However, many traders do not foresee a sharp uptick coming in the truncated week. A consensus of traders pegged a strong resistance coming in for the headline Nifty 50 at 17,800 points, which will likely limit its upside.

This is based on a quick survey done at the Trader's Mela wherein most traders chose a cautiously optimistic stance for the near term. The event held between March 4 and 5 was organised by Moneycontrol Pro in partnership with Options Bazaar and Pasi Technologies.

Traders Mela is the event management arm of Options Bazaar that facilitates interaction between professional traders and prospective traders.

Professional trader Virendra Kumar Pandey expects the Nifty to face resistance in the zone of 17,760-17,800 points in the coming sessions. He believes support for the index will remain intact at 17,300 but doesn't expect the market to fall much this week. Pandey said that he would wait to see if it manages to surpass 17,800 decisively and if that happens, he would go long on the index.