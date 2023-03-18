 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trader’s Edge | An all-weather, low-risk strategy from an early bloomer

Shubham Raj
Mar 18, 2023 / 06:02 AM IST

Rahul Ghose, a Mumbai based trader, uses a "bidirectional" strategy for his day to day trade. He claims the strategy makes money eight out of 10 times.

In a volatile market, usually the probability of you losing money is much higher than making money. Thus, some relatively conservative traders are always in search of successful, non-directional market strategies.

Non-directional market strategies, as the name suggests, do not depend on any direction of the market to make money. Some non-directional strategies such as Straddle make money when the market remains sideways, while some make money no matter where the market moves, in most cases, at least.

Rahul Ghose, a Mumbai-based trader, uses such a strategy for his day-to-day trade. He claims the strategy makes money eight out of 10 times. Rest of the times, losses, if any, are limited as the strategy has in-built stop loss.

He calls the strategy Bidirectional Cross Calendar Spread, a type of calendar spread strategy.