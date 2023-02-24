 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for Zomato, Bharat Dynamics, Sonata Software today?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 24, 2023 / 06:56 AM IST

Sonata Software after couple of days break rebounded sharply by more than 5 percent and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes. The stock traded above all key moving averages, indicating positive mood among participants. Overall the stock has been in a momentum since the start of this calendar year.

The market closed a volatile session with moderate losses on February 23, the expiry day for monthly derivative contracts. The benchmark indices continued a downtrend for the fifth consecutive day due to selling pressure in heavyweights like Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and L&T.

The BSE Sensex corrected 139 points to 59,606, while the Nifty50 fell 43 points to 17,511 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern with lower and upper shadows on the daily charts, making lower highs lower lows for the fifth session in a row.

The broader markets also settled the session in red with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 0.15 percent and 0.08 percent, respectively.

Stocks that outperformed broader markets included Zomato, which rallied nearly 4 percent to Rs 55 and formed a bullish candle with an upper shadow on the daily charts, with above-average volumes. Also, there was a tweezer bottom kind of pattern formation, which generally indicates a bullish reversal. With Thursday's move, the stock traded above near-term and short-term moving averages (5, 9, 21 and 50-day EMA - exponential moving average).