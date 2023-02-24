Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for Zomato, Bharat Dynamics, Sonata Software today?

The market closed a volatile session with moderate losses on February 23, the expiry day for monthly derivative contracts. The benchmark indices continued a downtrend for the fifth consecutive day due to selling pressure in heavyweights like Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and L&T.

The BSE Sensex corrected 139 points to 59,606, while the Nifty50 fell 43 points to 17,511 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern with lower and upper shadows on the daily charts, making lower highs lower lows for the fifth session in a row.

The broader markets also settled the session in red with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 0.15 percent and 0.08 percent, respectively.

Stocks that outperformed broader markets included Zomato, which rallied nearly 4 percent to Rs 55 and formed a bullish candle with an upper shadow on the daily charts, with above-average volumes. Also, there was a tweezer bottom kind of pattern formation, which generally indicates a bullish reversal. With Thursday's move, the stock traded above near-term and short-term moving averages (5, 9, 21 and 50-day EMA - exponential moving average).

Bharat Dynamics climbed more than 5 percent to Rs 970, the highest closing level since December 8, 2022, and formed a long bullish candle on the daily charts after the Doji candle formation, with high volumes. The stock has decisively broken the long downward-sloping resistance trendline adjoining highs of October 27, 2022 (record high) and February 1, 2023. Sonata Software after a couple of days' break rebounded sharply by more than 5 percent and formed a long bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes. The stock traded above all key moving averages, indicating a positive mood among the participants. Overall the stock has been in momentum since the start of this calendar year.

Sunil Shankar Matkar