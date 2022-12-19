 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with EPL, Sterlite Technologies, Kalyan Jewellers on Monday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 19, 2022 / 06:44 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers India was also in focus, rising 5.5 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 125.45. The stock has formed big bullish candle on the daily charts with robust volumes. Also there was a breakout of small downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining December 13 and December 15, 2022.

Bears retained their power over Dalal Street for yet another session on December 16. The market maintained southward journey, tracking fall in global peers as growing recession fears and the hawkish tone by Federal Reserve weighed on the market sentiment.

The BSE Sensex declined 461 points to 61,338, and the Nifty50 fell 146 points to 18,269, while the broader markets were traded in line with benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices dropped 1.6 percent, and 0.6 percent respectively.

The volatility index India VIX was up by 2.5 percent on Friday, and also spiked significantly by 23 percent from weekly low of 11.43 to 14.07 levels, making the trend uncomfortable for bulls.

But stocks that bucked the trend and reported nice show on Friday included EPL which surged nearly 14 percent to Rs 191, the highest closing level since March 31 this year and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with significantly higher volumes. The stock has seen a decisive breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining July 5, 2021, and December 13, 2022, and also there was a breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining June 7 and September 30 this year.

Sterlite Technologies shares gained more than 5 percent to Rs 186.65, the highest closing level since May 2, 2022 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes, making higher highs higher lows for third consecutive session. It has seen a breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining April 22 and November 30 this year.

