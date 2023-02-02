Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Amara Raja Batteries, Gujarat Gas, KEI Industries on Thursday?

The Union Budget has given a strong push to the market with Nifty surging more than 300 points intraday, but the sell-off in later part of the day in Adani group, banks and life insurance stocks erased all those gains on Budget day.

The benchmark indices ended mixed with the BSE Sensex rising over 150 points to 59,708, while the Nifty50 fell 46 points to 17,616 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts with long upper and lower wicks, which resembles High Wave type of pattern, indicating extreme volatility in the market.

The broader markets corrected more than frontline index on weak breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 index declined nearly 1 percent and Smallcap 100 index was down 1.2 percent as about three shares declined for every advancing share on the NSE.

Stocks that performed better than broader markets included Amara Raja Batteries which climbed nearly 5 percent to Rs 594 and has seen formation of long bullish candle on the daily charts with higher high higher low formation, with above average volumes. The stock has seen a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining highs of December 22, 2022 and January 27, 2023. Also it closed above all short term and long term moving averages (50, 100 and 200 DEMA - days exponential moving average).

Sunil Shankar Matkar