 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 07, 2023 / 10:00 PM IST

Based on the open interest percentage, 78 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Whirlpool, PVR, Bajaj Finserv, and Torrent Power.

The market extended gains for the second consecutive day on March 6; however, some profit-booking was witnessed at higher levels. This resulted into a loss of around 90 points on the Nifty50 from its day's high of 17,800, thus leading to a Shooting Star kind of formation on the daily charts.

This is generally a bearish reversal pattern but needs a confirmation in coming sessions. The Nifty50 jumped 117 points to 17,712, while the BSE Sensex climbed 415 points to settle at 60,224, after losing 270 points from day's high.

The broader markets managed to outperform benchmark indices on positive breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.85 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 1.12 percent.

"A small positive candle was formed on the daily chart with long upper shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates an emergence of selling pressure from near the overhead resistance of 17,800 levels (opening downside gap of February 22 and weekly 10 and 20 period EMA - exponential moving average)," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.