Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 28, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, as many as 54 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Adani Enterprises, Power Grid Corporation of India, City Union Bank, MCX India, and REC

Bears further tightened their control over Dalal Street on February 28, with the benchmark indices falling half a percent and continuing a southward journey for the eighth consecutive session.

The BSE Sensex fell 326 points to 58,962, while the Nifty50 dropped 89 points to 17,304 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, making lower highs and lower lows for the eighth day in a row.

This candle pattern has negated the positive candle like Hammer of the previous session. The new swing low was formed at 17,255 levels.

"After the downside breakout of immediate support of ascending trend line at 17,490 levels on February 24, the market has been showing weakness in the next two sessions thereby confirming a validity of downside breakout," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.