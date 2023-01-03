 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 03, 2023 / 09:59 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, a long build-up was seen in 75 stocks on Tuesday, including Manappuram Finance, SBI Life Insurance Company, Federal Bank, Astral, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

The market extended its northward journey into the second consecutive session on January 3 with the Nifty closing above the 18,200 mark for the first time in the last two weeks. The buying in banking & financial services, technology, and pharma stocks supported the market.

The BSE Sensex gained 126 points to close at 61,294, while the Nifty50 rose 35 points to 18,232 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts by making higher high higher low formation.

"On the daily charts, the Nifty formed a bullish candle but it is still moving in a range of 18,080 – 18,265 levels indicating consolidation for the short term," Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital said.

The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is moving upward but still sustaining below the 50 mark which indicates a lack of positive momentum.

As per the overall price structure and indicator's set-up, the market expert feels if the Nifty sustains above the 18,265 level then it will move towards 18,473 followed by the 18,700 mark. On the flip side, if the Nifty breaches below the 17,967 level then the positive view will be negated, Sawant added.

The broader markets also traded higher with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 0.23 percent and Smallcap 100 index gaining 0.27 percent on positive breadth. About 1,131 shares advanced against 879 declining shares on the NSE.