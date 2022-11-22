 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Nov 22, 2022 / 10:24 PM IST

The BSE Sensex rose 274 points to 61,419, while the Nifty50 climbed 84 points to 18,244 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts after taking support at the 18,100 level.

The market closed higher for the first time in the last four consecutive sessions with the benchmark indices rising half a percent on November 22, supported by positive global cues.

"Technically, this pattern indicates an upside bounce in the market. The Nifty has moved up on Tuesday from near the important cluster support of around 18,100 levels (20 days EMA, opening upside gap of November 11 and previous swing highs as per the concept of change in polarity). This is a positive indication," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels the market seems to have halted its short-term downward correction and started with a decent upside bounce from the lows.

Further sustainable upmove from here is expected to pull Nifty towards the recent swing highs of 18,450 levels and that is likely to open doors for new highs around 18,600+ levels, the market expert said, adding immediate support is placed at 18,100.

On the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained half a percent, and Smallcap 100 index was up 0.03 percent impacted weak breadth. About 1,064 shares declined against 925 advancing shares on the NSE.