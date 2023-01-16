 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 16, 2023 / 10:22 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, a short build-up was seen in 82 stocks on Monday (January 16), including PVR, LTIMindtree, SBI Card, Dixon Technologies, and Aarti Industries.

The market failed to hold on to opening gains and lost momentum in late morning deals and traded lower for the rest of the session on January 16, making a disappointing start to the week. The benchmark indices lost a third of a percent, weighed by metal, private banks, financial services, and auto stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 168 points to 60,093, while the Nifty50 dropped 62 points to 17,895 and formed a bearish candle which, to some extent, resembles a Dark Cloud cover kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating a bearish reversal signal.

"Nifty failed to sustain above 18,000 and slipped lower before closing around 17,900. A "Dark Cloud Cover"-like pattern has formed on the daily chart, suggesting a near-term weakness," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

The analyst feels support on the lower end is visible at 17,850-17,750. Below 17,750, Nifty may witness a meaningful correction, De said.

On the higher end, the analyst added that resistance is visible at 18,000–18,100.

The broader markets also had a negative start to the week as the Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.24 percent and Smallcap 100 index declined 0.07 percent.