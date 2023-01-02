 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 14 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 02, 2023 / 11:12 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, a long build-up was seen in 84 stocks on Monday, including Tata Steel, SAIL, Rain Industries, Hindustan Copper, and PFC.

The market started off the new year 2023 on a strong note as the benchmark indices reversed all their previous day's gains and closed with half a percent gains on January 2, aided by uptrend in European peers and buying in most of sectors barring healthcare.

The BSE Sensex rallied 327 points to 61,168, while the Nifty50 jumped 92 points to 18,197 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts, indicating a positive mood.

The mood in broader markets, too, was positive as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.88 percent and 0.7 percent respectively on positive breadth. About two shares advanced for every falling share on the NSE.

"A reasonable positive candle was formed on the daily chart, which has placed beside the long negative candle of Friday. This signals the minor strength of bulls to come back from the lows. A decisive move above 18,265 levels could negate the bearish pattern of Dark Cloud Cover formed last Friday," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

The Nifty is continuously tagging the hurdle of down sloping trend line over the last 4-5 sessions. After the downside breakout of the said trend line on December 23, the Nifty failed to show any decisive follow-through weakness since then. This could raise some hopes for bulls to make a comeback, he feels.

Hence, the market expert said a sustainable move above 18,265-18,300 levels could pull the Nifty towards another hurdle of 18,500 levels in a quick period of time. Immediate support is placed at the 18,080 level.