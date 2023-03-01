 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 01, 2023 / 10:09 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, as many as 98 stocks including Polycab India, Max Financial Services, IndiaMART InterMESH, Gujarat Gas, and Adani Enterprises saw a long build-up.

The market snapped an eight-day losing streak by registering nearly a percent gain on March 1 as buying was seen in most beaten-down stocks. Metal, technology, banking and financial services, auto, oil and gas, and select FMCG stocks supported the market.

The BSE Sensex climbed 449 points to 59,411, while the Nifty50 jumped 147 points to 17,451 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, negating lower highs and lower lows formation of the last eight straight sessions.

"A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart, which indicates a short-term upside reversal in the market. Hence, the low of Tuesday at 17,255 could now be considered as a short-term bottom reversal for the market," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

However, the medium-term downtrend in the Nifty remains intact and the present upside bounce could be considered as a pullback rally of a bearish trend, he says.