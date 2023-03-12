 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 12, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 85 stocks including Polycab India, Persistent Systems, RBL Bank, PVR, and Reliance Industries saw a short build-up.

Equity benchmark indices fell 1 percent for second day in a row on March 10, tracking weakness in global counterparts after turmoil in the US banking space. The sell-off in banking & financial services caused the maximum damage to equity markets. Select metal, auto, and technology stocks were also under pressure.

The BSE Sensex corrected 671 points to 59,135, while the Nifty50 dropped 177 points to 17,413 and formed Hammer kind of candlestick pattern on the daily charts, which is generally a bullish reversal pattern, though for the week, with one percent loss the index has formed Bearish Engulfing sort of candle on the weekly scale.

"Normally, such hammer formation post reasonable decline alert for trend reversal on the upside after confirmation. Nifty on the weekly chart formed a long bear candle after a minor upside bounce of last week," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He feels the short term trend of Nifty continues to be weak.