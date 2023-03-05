 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 05, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 45 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Adani Ports, Manappuram Finance, MCX India, Atul, and Maruti Suzuki India.

The market had a nice rebound on March 3, taking the benchmark indices higher by 1.5 percent, the highest single-day gains since November 11 last year. The hope for 25 bps rate hike by the Fed instead of 50 bps in next policy meeting, rally in Adani group stocks after huge fundraising via stake sale, high FII inflow and better-than-expected services PMI data for February lifted sentiment.

Buying was seen across sectors with metal, banking & financial services, FMCG and oil & gas stocks being the leading gainers.

The BSE Sensex jumped 900 points to 59,809, while the Nifty50 spiked 272 points to 17,594 and formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with above average volumes.

"A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart, which is indicating an upside breakout of the consolidation movement of last few sessions. Friday's upmove seems to have confirmed the lower bottom reversal at 17,255 on February 28, of the larger negative pattern of lower tops and bottoms," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.