Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 29, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, 95 stocks were on the short-covering list on Thursday, including Federal Bank, Dixon Technologies, Adani Enterprises, Coforge, and Balrampur Chini Mills

The market showed a smart recovery in the last hour of trade and closed the monthly F&O expiry day in positive terrain on December 29 despite weak Asian cues, driven by banking, metal, and oil and gas stocks.

The BSE Sensex reclaimed 61,000, rising 224 points to 61,134, while the Nifty50 gained 69 points at 18,191 and formed a long bullish candle on the daily charts, continuing bullish candle formation for the fourth straight session.

"The index could reclaim the 50-day EMA (exponential moving average) of 18,250 on the daily timeframe, suggesting a rise in optimism among investors," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index - 14) is in a bullish crossover. Over the near term, he feels the index is likely to remain positive as long as it remains above 17,950. Therefore, buying on dips would be a good strategy until 17,950 is held, he advised.

On the higher end, the resistance is placed at 18,350, the market expert observed.

The broader markets closed flat with a positive bias as the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.08 percent and Smallcap 100 index gained 0.2 percent.