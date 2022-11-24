 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 24, 2022 / 10:20 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, there were 113 stocks, in which short-covering was seen including Nifty Financial, Torrent Power, LIC Housing Finance, HDFC Life Insurance, and IndiaMART InterMESH.

The BSE Sensex on November 24 jumped 762 points to 62,273, while the Nifty50 rose 217 points to 18,484

The domestic equities witnessed a strong rally on the monthly F&O expiry day as the benchmark indices clocked more than a percent gain on November 24, tracking positive global cues and falling oil prices. A continued decline in volatility after FOMC minutes, too, aided the investor sentiment.

All sectors participated in the bull run, but the broader markets underperformed frontliners as the Nifty Midcap 100, Smallcap 100, and Midcap 50 indices gained around half a percent each.

The benchmark indices ended at a record closing high on Thursday. The BSE Sensex jumped 762 points to 62,273, while the Nifty50 rose 217 points to 18,484 and formed a long bullish candle on the daily charts making a higher high higher low for the second consecutive session.

"A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart, which indicates an attempt at a sharp upside breakout of the crucial resistance around 18,400 levels. This also signals an upside breakout of the range movement of the last two weeks," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Positive chart patterns such as higher tops and bottoms continued on the daily chart and the recent swing low of 18,133 could now be considered as a new higher bottom of the sequence. Further upmove from here is likely to pull Nifty towards the new higher top, the market expert said.

The volatility index India VIX fell by 4 percent to 13.48 levels, giving more comfort to bulls.