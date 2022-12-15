 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | Sensex tanks 879 points, Nifty settles near 18,400 post-Fed rate hikes

Rakesh Patil
Dec 15, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices lost 0.6-1 percent.

Indian equity markets snapped a two-day rally and ended lower on December 15 amid weak global markets and selling across the sectors.

At Close, the Sensex was down 878.88 points or 1.40% at 61,799.03, while the Nifty was down 245.40 points or 1.32% at 18,414.90.

Amid weak global cues, post an expected 50-bps rate hike by the US Fed, domestic indices started on a flat note and extended the losses as the day progressed, closing near the day's low.

"The Fed has startled the market by maintaining its hawkish tone, as investors were expecting a softer approach after the release of better-than-expected inflation numbers," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial.

"IT stocks led to pessimism in the domestic market as recession fears grew in the global economies following the Fed’s comments. The market now awaits the BOE and ECB decisions, which are likely to follow a half-point hike," Nair added.

Also Read: Credit Suisse upgrades India from ‘Underweight’ to ‘Benchmark’ for 2023, remains bullish on financials