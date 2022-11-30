 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Record run continues; Sensex crosses 63,000, Nifty above 18,750

Rakesh Patil
Nov 30, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST

Except PSU bank, all other Nifty sectoral indices ended in the green. auto, energy, FMCG, infra and metal indices were up 1-1.8 percent

The Indian equity benchmarks ended higher for the seventh consecutive session on November 30, scaling record highs amid buying across sectors barring PSU banks.

At close, the Sensex was up 417.81 points, or 0.67 percent, at 63,099.65, the first time it crossed the 63,000 mark. The Nifty was up 140.30 points, or 0.75 percent, at 18,758.30.

After a firm start, the market remained flat in the first half but last-hour buying helped indices cross new milestones, with the Sensex hitting 63,303.01 and the Nifty crossing 18,800 for the first time to touch 18,816.05.

"Domestic market continued its quest for gains, boosted by FII inflows. However, markets will be sensitive to the Fed Chair’s remarks later in the day, as investors are expecting a moderation in the pace of rate hikes," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

An in-line comment would help sustain the rally, while loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in China would provide relief to global markets, he added.

For the month of November, the Sensex gained 3.87 percent and the Nifty 4.14 percent.