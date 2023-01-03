 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market ends marginally higher amid volatility; metals under pressure

Rakesh Patil
Jan 03, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

BSE midcap and smallcap index ended marginally higher.

The Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day on January 3 with the Sensex rising 126.41 points or 0.21% to end at 61,294.20, and the Nifty gaining 35 points or 0.19% to close at 18,232.50.

After a muted start, the market remained flat with a positive bias for the most part of the session. However, it witnessed some profit booking intraday but closed the session near the day's high levels.

"In the absence of major economic triggers, the domestic market shifted its focus towards the Q3 earnings season, which is set to kick off this week. Banks' initial quarterly business results revealed solid business traction supported by robust loan growth," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"IT and banks will take centre stage in the coming days as the trend in the market will be determined by the early signals from sector majors," Nair added.

Stocks and sectors