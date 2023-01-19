 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market ends lower amid volatility; power, FMCG top drags

Rakesh Patil
Jan 19, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

On the BSE, the power index shed a percent, the auto index 0.5 percent and the FMCG index fell 0.8 percent. The metal index added 0.57 percent

The Indian market snapped a two-day winning streak to ended lower in a volatile session on January 19,  pulled down by auto, power and FMCG names.

Amid negative global markets post weak US economic data and hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve officials, the market started on a weaker note and remained rangebound. Last-hour buying, however, helped trim the losses, with the Nifty managing to close just above 18,100.

At Close, the Sensex was down 187.31 points, or 0.31 percent, at 60,858.43, and the Nifty was down 57.50 points, or 0.32 percent, at 18,107.80.

"Domestic indices snapped their previous gains amid negative sentiments from their global counterparts. Weak US consumer data and hawkish comments from the Fed's policymakers on Wednesday hammered investor risk appetite," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. Lingering fears of a recession dragged global bourses down, leaving the market volatile. he added.

Stocks and sectors

Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Coal India, UPL, ONGC, SBI Life Insurance and BPCL.