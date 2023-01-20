 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Another day of selling; Sensex down 236 points, Nifty below 18,100

Rakesh Patil
Jan 20, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel and Nestle India were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while Coal India, HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corporation, HDFC and ITC ended on top of the heap

The Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the second straight session on January 20 amid selling across sectors barring power and financials.

After a muted start, the market remained flat with a negative bias and closed near the day's low on last-hour selling.

The Sensex ended 236.66 points, or 0.39 percent, down at 60,621.77 and the Nifty lost 80.10 points, or 0.44 percent, to close at 18,027.70.

"Shaking off the weak lead from Wall Street, domestic indices attempted to trade higher due to economic optimism that stemmed from China’s reopening. However, concerns over the global economic slowdown eventually caught up and dragged markets lower," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

All sectors bled, barring banking stocks, ahead of the release of key earnings by private banking majors, he added.

For the week, BSE Sensex gained 360.59 points or 0.59 percent to end at 60,621.77 and Nifty50 rose 71.1 points or 0.39 percent to end at 18,027.7 levels.