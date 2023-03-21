 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

Stock Market Update: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 84 points in step with surge in Wall Street on ebbing fears of banking crisis contagion and rise in Asian peer markets

Nifty has support at 16,870, followed by 16,814 and 16,723.

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 84 points.

The BSE Sensex dropped 361 points to 57,629, while the Nifty50 shed 112 points to 16,988 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern with long lower shadow which resembles a hammer kind of pattern on the daily charts, which is a bullish reversal pattern.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 16,870, followed by 16,814 and 16,723. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,052, followed by 17,108 and 17,199.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: