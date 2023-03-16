 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Sandip Das
Mar 16, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

Stock Market News:

The market is expected to open in the green on March 16 as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 24 points.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex declined 344 points to settle at 57,556, while the Nifty50 closed below psychological 17,000 mark, falling 71 points to 16,972 and formed long bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. The index remained below 200-day SMA (simple moving average) as well as 200-day EMA (exponential moving average) for fourth straight session.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 16,937, followed by 16,872 and 16,768. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,145, followed by 17,209 and 17,313.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: