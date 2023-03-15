 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Mar 15, 2023 / 07:07 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 92 points on Wednesday, ending four straight sessions of downturn. The US markets rebounded on better macros and Asian indices traded in the green

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 92 points on Wednesday.

The benchmark indices hit a fresh five-month closing low on Tuesday, with the BSE Sensex down 338 points to 57,900 and the Nifty50 shedding 111 points to 17,043, forming a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 16,994, followed by 16,938 and 16,847. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,176, followed by 17,232 and 17,323.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: