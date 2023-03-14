 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Mar 14, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India after bloodbath on Monday. Wall Street records choppy trade and Asian indices post rise in volatility, but stronger macros give support to Indian markets

Nifty has support at 17,107, followed by 17,008 and 16,849.

The market is expected to step out of the Monday blues to open in the green today as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 26 points.

Bears tightened their grip further over Dalal Street, dragging the benchmark indices significantly lower for the third day in a row on March 13. The turmoil in the US banking space with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and the closure of Signature Bank weighed down the market.

Selling was seen across sectors with major correction in the banking and financial services, auto and realty stocks.

The BSE Sensex tanked 897 points or 1.52 percent to 58,238, while the Nifty50 plunged 259 points or 1.5 percent to 17,154, the lowest closing level since October 13, and formed a big, bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.