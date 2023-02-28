 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Feb 28, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India amid US markets eking out small uptick and Asian peers edging up

The market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 8 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 175 points to 59,288, while the Nifty50 declined 73 points to close at 17,393 on Monday after recovery from the day's low of 17,300 and budget day's low of 17,353, which coincides with the 200-day SMA (simple moving average).

There was a bit of recovery towards the end, helping the Nifty50 form a bearish candle with a long lower shadow which resembles a hammer pattern on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,323, followed by 17,287 and 17,228. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,439, followed by 17,475 and 17,534.