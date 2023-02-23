 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Feb 23, 2023 / 07:20 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India on Thursday despite mixed trend in Asian peer markets and the Wall Street ending in the red

Nifty has support at 17,526, followed by 17,469 and then 17,376.

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 33 points.

The BSE Sensex plunged 928 points, the biggest single-day fall since December 23, to 59,745, while the Nifty50 tanked 272 points, the largest single-day fall since January 27, to 17,554 and formed a long bearish candle on the daily charts, ahead of the monthly expiry of February derivative contracts.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,526, followed by 17,469 and then 17,376. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,712, followed by 17,769 and 17,862.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: