Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Feb 20, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with foreign institutions being back on a buying binge and strong US data helping set aside fears of further rate cut by the Federal Reserve

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 26 points.

The BSE Sensex declined 317 points to 61,003, while the Nifty50 fell 92 points to 17,944 at the close of the trading session on February 17 and there was small bodied bearish candle formation with long upper and lower wicks on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,897, followed by 17,862 and then 17,805. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,011, followed by 18,047 and 18,104.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: