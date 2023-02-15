 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Feb 15, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index with a loss of 14 points on Wednesday amid mixed trading in Wall Street and subdued atmosphere in Asian markets

Nifty has support at 17,836 followed by 17,799 and then 17,740.

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 14 points.

The BSE Sensex soared 600 points to 61,032, while the Nifty50 jumped 159 points to 17,930 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts, making a higher-high-higher-low formation. The index hit an intraday high of 17,955, which is a cluster of 50-day EMA (exponential moving average - 17,960), the Budget Day's high, and the point of downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining the previous major swing highs.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,836 followed by 17,799 and then 17,740. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,954, followed by 17,990 and 18,049.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: