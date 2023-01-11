 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Jan 11, 2023 / 07:47 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 18 points.

The market is expected to open in the flat today as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a muted start for the broader index in India with a gain of 18 points.

The BSE Sensex plunged 632 points to 60,115, while the Nifty50 shed 187 points to 17,914 and formed a long bearish candle which seems to resemble a bearish engulfing kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating control of bears over Dalal Street.

As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 17,862, followed by 17,798, and 17,694. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,070, followed by 18,134 and 18,238.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks ended firmly higher on Tuesday, led by a 1 percent gain in the Nasdaq, on relief that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refrained in a speech from commenting on rate policy.