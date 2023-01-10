 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Jan 10, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 2 points on Tuesday in sync with flat trading at Wall Street and mixed cues from Asian peers

The market is expected to open flat as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 2 points.

The BSE Sensex rallied 847 points to 60,747, while the Nifty50 rose 242 points to 18,101 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts, making higher high higher low formation. The index has taken strong support at 17,750 as well as a psychological 18,000 level.

As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 17,981, followed by 17,933, and 17,854. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,138, followed by 18,186 and 18,265.

US Markets

The S&P 500 index erased early gains to close nearly flat on Monday as expectations that the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive with its interest rate hikes were offset by lingering worries about inflation. The Dow ended lower, and the Nasdaq Composite ended well off the day's highs.