Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Jan 04, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 66 points on Wednesday with the US markets ending in losses and Asian peers trading in the red

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 66 points.

The BSE Sensex gained 126 points to close at 61,294, while the Nifty50 rose 35 points to 18,232 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts by making higher high higher low formation on Tuesday.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty may have the key support level at 18,172, followed by 18,148, and 18,109. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for will be 18,250, followed by 18,274 and 18,313.

US Markets

Wall Street's main indices closed lower on the first trading day of 2023 with the biggest drags from Tesla and Apple, while investors worried about the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking path as they awaited minutes from its December meeting.