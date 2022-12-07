 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Dec 07, 2022 / 06:59 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 35 points on Wednesday in sync with a general decline in markets around the world

The market is likely to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 35 points.

The BSE Sensex declined 208 points to 62,626, while the Nifty50 fell 58 points to 18,643 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than the opening levels.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,596, followed by 18,578 and 18,548. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,655 followed by 18,673 and 18,702.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 extending its losing streak to four sessions, as skittish investors fretted over Federal Reserve rate hikes and further talk of a looming recession.