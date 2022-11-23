 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Nov 23, 2022 / 07:08 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 64 points on Wednesday helped by favourable macros and upbeat cues from markets overseas

Stock Market News:

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 64 points.

The BSE Sensex rose 274 points to 61,419, while the Nifty50 climbed 84 points to 18,244 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts after taking support at the 18,100 level.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,167, followed by 18,138 and 18,090. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,262 followed by 18,291 and 18,339.

US Markets

US stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing at its highest level in 2-1/2 months, as a sales forecast by Best Buy dampened concerns high inflation would lead to a dismal holiday shopping season while a bounce in oil prices helped lift the energy shares.