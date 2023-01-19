 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Sandip Das
Jan 19, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST

Stock Market News: Investors will be watching out for December quarter results including IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net-sold shares worth Rs 319.23 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) have net-purchased shares worth Rs 1,225.96 crore on January 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

The market is expected to open in the red on January 19, tracking weak global cues after weak US economic data fueled recession worries. Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India.

The BSE Sensex rallied 390 points to 61,046, while the Nifty50 jumped 112 points to 18,165 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts with higher high higher low formation for the fourth straight session.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is at 18,069, followed by 18,034, and 17,976. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,185, followed by 18,221 and 18,279.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 and the Dow lost almost 2 percent on Wednesday, their biggest daily drops in more than a month, after weak economic data fueled recession worries while hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials soured investor moods further.