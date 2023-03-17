 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Sandip Das
Mar 17, 2023 / 06:53 AM IST

Stock Market News:

The market is expected to open in the green on March 17 as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 151 points.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex rose 79 points to close at 57,635, while the Nifty50 gained 13.4 points to settle at 16,986 and formed a Long Legged Doji pattern on the daily charts, indicating the tug of war between bulls and bears after taking support at 16,850.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 16,885, followed by 16,835 and 16,754. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,047, followed by 17,097 and 17,178.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: