S&P 500 wraps up biggest percentage loss since Sept

Reuters
Mar 11, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 345.22 points, or 1.07%, to 31,909.64, the S&P 500 lost 56.73 points, or 1.45%, to 3,861.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 199.47 points, or 1.76%, to 11,138.89.

US stocks closed sharply lower and Treasury yields extended their slide on Friday over fears of contagion in the financial sector and strong February employment data showing the economy added more jobs than expected.

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session down more than 1%, with the tech-laden Nasdaq suffering the largest percentage loss.

The indexes ended a tumultuous week significantly lower than last Friday's close. The S&P had its biggest weekly percentage loss since September, while the Nasdaq and the Dow notched their largest respective losses since November and June.

Shock waves continue to reverberate through global financial stocks after regulators closed SVB Financial Group following the bank's failed attempt to raise capital.