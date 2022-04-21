Soft patch a good opportunity to accumulate Amara Raja

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Soaring raw material prices are taking a toll on many auto ancillary companies -- both in terms of financial performance and stock price. One such company is Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL; CMP: Rs 567; M Cap: Rs 9,680 crore). Its stock price has plummeted more than 45 percent from the high achieved in January 2021. However, we believe all concerns have been factored into the price and it is a very attractive entry point. The valuation is very attractive...