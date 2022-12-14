 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Small-cap B2C companies are no-brainer investments, says Basant Maheshwari

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST

The benchmark index Nifty50 is up 6 percent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index is down 10 percent. But 2023, he believes, will be different

Basant Maheshwari of Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP

Calendar year 2023 will give back to investors all the happiness that was sucked out by 2022, believes veteran fund manager Basant Maheshwari. “This joy will be on the back of better performance by small-caps,” he said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Maheshwari admitted to having taken it on the chin this year with his small-cap investments. The benchmark index Nifty50 is up 6 percent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index is down 10 percent. But 2023, he believes, will be different.

“For any rally to be complete, the small-caps have to participate. That is the market segment where retail investors show most activity. Many small-caps are down 40-50 percent from all-time highs but have earnings visibility of four to five years,” he said, adding that retail investors are now bound to invest in the broader market.

Also Read: Nifty to hit 20,000 points in 2023, driven by FII flows, says BofA Securities

Pockets of opportunity in small-caps

With over 30 years of experience, Maheshwari has been credited with identifying several multibaggers. Among his prominent stock picks have been Hawkins Cookers, Repco Home Finance, Canfin Homes and Avenue Supermarts.