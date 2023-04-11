 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call | Two-wheelers, Godrej Properties, gas distributors, RIL, crude oil to rule the market

Santosh Nair
Apr 11, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

Reliance Consumer Products’ ambitious foray into the FMCG market could rewrite sector rules, given the sustained disruptive pricing, and likely extension of credit to traders

The last word on inflation and interest rates has not been said yet.

“The actual results of an investment over a long term of years seldom agree with the initial expectation.” - John Maynard Keynes

Stocks made it six in a row on Tuesday, but the lack of conviction at higher levels is evident. Global markets too are lacking direction. The last word on inflation and interest rates has not been said yet.

High rise

Godrej Properties shares rocketed 9 percent on Monday on the back of strong business update for the March quarter. With this, the stock has risen 20 percent over the last couple of weeks, outperforming peers. But then, Godrej Properties has been a sector laggard for a while, falling around 40 percent in FY23. Even after the recent rally, the stock is still quoting at half its record high price seen in October 2021. The company has surpassed its pre-sales guidance for FY23 by a mile, and that raises the question if the renewed interest in the stock signals a rerating move or if it is just a relief rally after the brutal selloff in March that almost pushed the price below the Rs 1,000 mark. The company has made losses at the operating level in 10 of the last 11 quarters.