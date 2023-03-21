 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Short call | Point 16,800 on Nifty, MFs buying MFs, city gas stocks, and bailout fallouts

Santosh Nair
Mar 21, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

Sentiment for AMC stocks in general appears to be at its worst considering that the stocks did not participate in the biggest bull market. And the latest big buyers in the sector are mutual funds themselves

“We deceive ourselves when we believe that past stock market return patterns provide the bounds by which we can predict the future.” - John Bogle

Just a few days back, a section of the market felt 16,800 on the Nifty was a good level to start bottom fishing. That level came close to being breached on Monday, and while it may have held for the time being, bargain hunters appear to be having second thoughts about buying anything at all in this market.

As one the of the market aphorisms goes:  Good news in a rising market won’t allow you to sell and bad news in a falling market won’t allow you to buy.”