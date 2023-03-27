 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call: Debt knell for AMCs? Bharat Electronics, copper prices, crude options

Santosh Nair
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

Industry officials are expecting a deluge into debt funds this week as wealthy investors try to beat the March 31 deadline to take advantage of the tax and indexation benefits

The turmoil in the US banking sector could to soon spare the US Federal Reserve of the unpopular move of hiking interest rates.

I am an options trader, and I don't understand options. How do you want a regulator to understand them? ~ Nassim Nicholas Taleb

SGX Nifty futures are indicating an upbeat start to the week, but traders and investors are not convinced that the market can sustain at higher levels. Rather, the question people are asking each other is: how low can the Nifty go. For now, 16,800 is viewed a strong support level. The government’s proposal to hike securities transaction tax on STT has left traders fuming, but veteran brokers say any adverse impact on trading volumes is likely to be short lived.

"Higher STT on options is like sin tax. You can increase tax on cigarettes and alcohol, but people still won't stop smoking or drinking. Similarly, derivatives trading has become an addiction for many retail players. The Big Boys of the game will figure out a way, while the small fry will grumble and keep trading away,” the head of a stock broking firm told Short Call.

And yes, the next traders need to be mindful the next time they brag on social media how easy it is to make money through selling options. The tax man is watching.